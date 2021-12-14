Firefighters from four departments responded to a structure fire on Dec. 11 that burned two garages eight miles northwest of Power and spread to become a 10 to 15 acre wildland fire before being contained.
Power Fire Chief Erik Somerfeld, interviewed on Monday, said the fire at the Clint Andrews’ residence at 810 Ninth Road Northwest was caused by high wind whipping the power lines and breaking the insulators on the poles, allowing the wires to spark on the garage roof.
Somerfeld said they received the call at 1:12 p.m. The Power Volunteer Rural Department along with Fairfield, Dutton and Sun River departments responded, along with the Power ambulance.
The first garage was engulfed in flames by the time the fire departments arrived and had spread to some grass around the building and sparked a second garage, burning that structure as well. They were able to save the residence in the same yard. “It was bad enough to lose two structures but glad to save the house,” Somerfeld added. “By all means, the house should have burned as well with the windy conditions.”
The grass fire spread to 10 to 15 acres and was stopped by County Road. “If County Road hadn’t stopped the fire, I have no doubt it would’ve raced to the interstate,” Somerfeld said.
Somerfeld estimates there were 25 firefighters from the various departments on the fire. He praised the work of all the firefighters, saying they worked well together and helped prevent what could have been much worse.
There were also no injuries, he said. “The ambulance crew checked on the firefighters throughout the afternoon,” he said.
Somerfeld said community members responded as well. There were a few guys that brought tractors to dig trenches if needed. “Thankfully it was needed,” he added. “There were others who came with full water trucks we could use with the brush trucks. It saved valuable time for crews not having to go back and forth to Power.”
Given the continued winds throughout the day and into the early evening, Somerfeld said the Power crew stayed on site until every last hot spot was extinguished. “We certainly didn’t want it to re-ignite,” Somerfeld said.