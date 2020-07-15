Secondary Highway 21 between Simms and Augusta is currently closed at milepost 9 (Dry Creek) but the closure will move to milepost 20 (Simms Creek) on, July 15, about midday.
Simms Creek is about 1.5 miles east of Simms. The closure is expected to last about two weeks. Only one closure will be active at a time, so Dry Creek will open before Simms Creek closes. Crews are widening and replacing the bridge deck over Simms Creek. Drivers should plan additional travel time for alternative routes.
Until Simms Creek is closed, it will be down to one lane during the day which is managed by a flagger and traffic light. Some of the gravel areas between milepost 9-20 will be paved this week and next.