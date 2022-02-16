The Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA) is accepting applications for the Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Point Improvement Grant Program established to assist with the installation, maintenance and improvement of collection site structures throughout the state.
The new grant program protects Montana’s environment by keeping pesticide container plastic out of landfills.
“Montana’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program has been preserving the integrity of our state’s environment for over a decade,” said Montana Department of Agriculture Director Christy Clark. “The collection point improvement grants will strengthen the program’s ability to continue providing these valuable recycling services across the state.”
Up to $28,000 total is available through the Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Point Improvement Grant Program established with federal funds awarded to the Montana Department of Agriculture by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Multipurpose State and Tribal Assistance Grant. Applicants must match 20% of award funds to be reimbursed for material, contracting and labor costs. Full grant program guidelines and applications are available on the department’s pesticide container recycling program website. Applications are due March 15.
Since launching in 2009, the Pesticide Container Recycling Program has collected nearly 770,000 pounds of pesticide container plastic in Montana. Current collection sites and additional program information is available at agr.mt.gov.