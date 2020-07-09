In light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Montana, the Sun River Watershed Group's Weed Whacker Rodeo on July 11 is still scheduled, but organizers are making several changes in the interest of public health.
SRWG is not providing a barbecue lunch this year. “As much as we enjoy this portion of the event, we need to avoid potential contamination that could occur when people congregate for the meal,” Tracy Wendt, SRWG coordinator said. “We also want to avoid encouraging people to touch surfaces that could spread germs.”
Participants are asked to please bring their own snacks as needed or bring a lunch and enjoy a picnic with their group after the event.
SRWG will provide water and soda. Though they typically encourage bringing one’s own water bottle for refills, to reduce cross-touching of items this year they will have disposable bottles only.
They will not have a group gathering at the beginning of the weed pull. As volunteers arrive, they will need to stay with the group they arrive with and remain six feet apart from others.
SRWG staff will meet with each individual group separately to sign in volunteers. Those who have attended the weed pull before and have a preferred spot to pull weeds may still pull there (after signing in). SRWG will assign first-time participants a spot and give them directions on how to get there.
Sign-in will start at 8 a.m. Because staff members are signing in groups individually, it may take a little longer so they will start earlier. Please arrive at the Beaver Creek camping and picnic area as usual, but feel free to come earlier this year.
They will still have door prizes and awards for longest root and tallest weed. However, the awards will be handed out differently. The group is still working out logistics on this part and during check-in, they will let volunteers know how it will go.
“Though the event will be a little different this year, rest assured we'll all still have a great time while keeping Sun Canyon weeds under control,” Wendt said. Guests are encouraged to wear masks while signing in and checking out. SRWG will provide hand sanitizer and take precautions to keep the volunteers safe. They will also provide trash bags and weeding gloves, as usual.
If you have questions, comments or suggestions for this event, please contact Wendt at tracy@sunriverwatershed.org or 214-2868.