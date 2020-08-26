The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow Road closure area. In consideration of the health and safety of prospective applicants and Forest employees, these applications must be mailed in.
Applications must be received no later than Sept. 15. Address applications to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, 1102 Main Ave. N., Choteau, MT 59422. Late submissions will not be considered. Applicants will be selected for the extensions using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized. The drawing will take place on or after Sept. 16. Successful applicants will be notified of the results of the drawing by close of business on Sept. 18.
Application packets will be mailed to interested parties. To obtain an application packet, contact the District office at 466-5341, Monday-Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. All applicants are required to pay a non-refundable cost recovery fee of $61 and a permit/monitoring fee of $163. Unsuccessful applicants will have the permit/monitoring fee returned to them. All funds collected are used to cover the costs of administering the program.
The gates on the Beaver-Willow Road will be closed on Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. Gates will be re-opened, weather conditions permitting, on Dec. 1. Camps may be taken on or after Oct. 2, but not before. If hunters have a camp in place without an approved permit, after 16 days they will be required to remove the camp without the use of motorized vehicles.
For further questions regarding the Beaver-Willow extended hunting camp process, please contact the Ranger District office in Choteau at 466-5341.