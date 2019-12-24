Fish, Wildlife and Parks will hold two meetings in January to discuss the tentative hunting regulations for the 2020 and 2021 hunting seasons with residents of Region 4, north central Montana.
All public meetings in FWP Region 4 will start at 7 p.m. Area meetings include Conrad on Jan. 7 at the Community Centeer, 311 S. Virginia St., and Fairfield Jan. 8 at the Fairfield ambulance station, 13 First St. S.
The tentative rules and regulations, available for review and comment, are now online at fwp.mt.gov. They were approved by the Fish and Wildlife Commission and include statewide and local regulations for antelope, black bear, deer, elk, moose and mountain goat.
The Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider public comments before making final decisions at its February meeting in Helena.
Comments may be submitted at these public meetings, online at fwp.mt.gov or by mail to: FWP Wildlife Division, “Attn: hunting season proposals,” P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620. Comments are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2020.