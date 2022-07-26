Mills Wilderness Adventures, a family-owned and -operated outfitting business in Augusta, is expanding its operation to include Blacktail Ranch and Lodge and will begin hosting guests in January.
“Blacktail Ranch has a long history of incredible hospitality in Montana,” said Tucker Mills, owner and manager of Mills Wilderness Adventures of Montana. “Our family looks forward to sharing this place with guests and continuing the legacy of the ranch.”
While Mills Wilderness Adventures of Montana has been offering guided hunts from the lodge during the last few years, starting in January, Blacktail Ranch and Lodge will welcome guests for year-round stays and experiences. The ranch and lodge has cabins and lodge rooms and will continue to offer horseback trail rides, hikes, tours and fly-fishing, as well as corporate retreats, weddings and shorter stays at the base of the Continental Divide.
Blacktail Ranch has a rich history and has been welcoming guests for decades, with hard work and love of place that’s been passed down through the Rittel family.
“For us, this is a dream come true,” Mills said. “To be able to continue the legacy of Tag Rittel, Sandra Renner and their grandson Will Rittel is an honor, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the ranch’s 8,000 acres.”
In addition to the lodge and ranch, Mills Wilderness Adventures will continue to offer summer pack trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness, as well as guided hunting trips.
Learn more at MillsWildernessAdventures.com or BlacktailRanchandLodge.com. You can also follow Mills Wilderness Adventures on Facebook and Instagram.