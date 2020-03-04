Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front is making plans for the construction of a learning center/shop. This project will be the first building project on the 15.9 acres of land the group purchased from 3 Rivers Communications in the spring of 2018.
The property is located on the edge of Fairfield between the Harvest Hills Golf Course and the cooperative’s shop area.
The Farm in the Dell board members are excited to give adults with disabilities in the area communities an opportunity to work on the farm ahead of the home being built. The long-term plan is for the farm to be self-sufficient.
This building will be the base to support the farm’s efforts in creating its own income, board member Jean Schroeder said. Last year, the farm grew and sold two cuttings of hay as well as beef. Plans for the 80 foot by 42 foot, 3,360-square-foot building will include a kitchen, bathrooms, meeting space and a shop/workshop area.
The board is in fundraising mode to support the construction project. Anyone wishing to receive more information, to look more closely at the plans or to talk about ideas for the farm should contact Steve Lettengarver at 590-2744 or Cory Copenhaver at 781-1688. Those interested in donating to the nonprofit can send checks to Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front at P.O. Box 174, Fairfield, MT 59436. Credit card donations are accepted on their secure web page, www.farminthedellrmf.com/donate.