The Lewis and Clark Library in Helena with branches in communities including Augusta on April 1 returned to in-person programs and reopened the community and meeting rooms. In addi-tion, weekend hours at the Main Branch were expanded to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lewis and Clark Library Director John Finn said in a news release, “The County's stance is mirroring that of the Governor’s Office which is that we have entered an endemic state, rather than a pandemic state. Because of the guidance from these agencies, we have decided to return to in-person programming and reopen meeting rooms for public use.”
The Lewis and Clark Library serves all of Lewis and Clark County with branch libraries in Augusta, East Helena, Helena, Lincoln and the Bookmobile. For more information on hours and ser-vices provided at each branch, visit lclibrary.org.