Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds landowners, watershed groups and others that this summer’s deadline to apply for Future Fisheries Improvement Program grants is May 31.
The goal of the Future Fisheries program is to restore rivers, streams and lakes to improve Montana’s wild fish habitat. Entities can receive funding for qualifying projects that benefit Montana’s wild fish. An independent review panel assesses each project and the Fish & Wildlife Commission makes final funding decisions.
To learn more about the Future Fisheries Improvement Program, and to download the grant application form, go to fwp.mt.gov/fishing or call FWP at 444-2432.
Completed Future Fisheries Improvement Program applications must be received on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 31 and should be sent electronically to mmcgree@mt.gov. Paper applications can be sent to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Fisheries Management Bureau, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.