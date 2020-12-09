The Dupuyer Community Club is sponsoring a fundraiser for the maintenance of the Community Hall and other community projects.
The club members are selling raffle tickets for a hand-knit afghan from Beaverslide Dry Goods merino wool yarn. The wool blanket measures approximately four feet by six feet.
The drawing is set for Dec. 22, just in time for Christmas. Tickets are $25 each, or five for $100 and are available for purchase at Buffalo Joe’s or the Dupuyer Cache in Dupuyer, or by contacting Rita Christiaens at 472-3241 or by mail at DCC, P.O. Box 135, Dupuyer, MT 59432.