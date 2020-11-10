Looking for Christmas gifts?
Want to help raise funds for the Fairfield swimming pool?
During the next couple months, anyone who wants to help will have a chance to do both at the same time. The Town of Fairfield is working on two projects at the pool: the installation of a slide and Americans with Disabilities Act updates inside and outside the pool building.
The annual Swim Day celebration was not held in 2020 to raise additional funds to help with this project, so volunteers are finding other avenues to raise funds. On Nov. 9, they started an online raffle basket auction. They plan to have a new basket to bid on every two weeks, depending on how many baskets are donated. With help from Megan Caffyn and Kelsey Bouma from Fairfield Drug Store, five baskets are ready.
Each basket will be up for grabs to the highest bidder during the two weeks it is featured on the Town of Fairfield Facebook page. Instructions on how to bid will be featured along with a picture of the basket. The highest bidder can pick up the raffle items at the town office at the conclusion of the two-week period.
Organizers are also accepting additional baskets to be raffled.
There is no limit to the basket contents or value. Suggestions include gift cards to local businesses, Chamber bucks that can be purchased at First Bank of Montana and used in many businesses in Fairfield, holiday/season themed baskets or hand-crafted items. Organizers plan to list the value of the raffle items, so baskets are guaranteed to exceed a bid of at least that value.
Anyone interested in donating a basket may contact Tammy Comer at the Fairfield Town Office, 467-2510.