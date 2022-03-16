Registration began March 14 for the 42nd annual Ice Breaker Road Race in Great Falls to be held Sunday, April 24.
All are encouraged to take advantage of the early registration from March 14 to April 17. There are generally 3,400 participants ranging from recreational walkers and families enjoying an outing to serious competitive runners. The five-mile road race offers a competitive format while the three-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format. Pacer the Penguin will be entered in the one-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages. Register the entire family in the one-mile jog and fitness walk and take advantage of our special family rate.
Early registration is Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive North in Great Falls. Special registration will be held at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday (race day) at the Convention Center, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning Monday, April 18.
Those registering by April 17 will be included in the drawing. The last opportunity to get in on early registration in person will be at the Parks and Recreation office, Friday, April 15 or online Sunday, April 17. Online registration is available at www.icebreakergf.com. Registration forms will also be available at Universal Athletic stores and Scheels stores throughout the State.
Entry fees are $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.
Each participant will receive a 2022 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal, and lunch after the race. The awards ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at approximately 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.
There are a host of sponsors that make the race possible. For a list of sponsors and more information on the race, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 406-771-1265 or at www.icebreakergf.com.