The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.
With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
There will be two blood drives in Teton County during February: one in Fairfield on Feb. 10 from 1-6 p.m. at Faith Bible Church, 606 Central Ave.; and one in Dutton on Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 201 E. Main St. The next blood drive in Choteau will be held on March 12.
On Jan. 20, the Red Cross said it had less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Donors of all blood types — especially types O positive and O negative — are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.