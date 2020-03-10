The 2020 District 10C All-Conference selections for both the boys and girls team were recently released.
In addition to the student athletes, Kezia Allen of Augusta was named the coach of the year for the girls and Nate Aschim of Sunburst and Chris Daniel of Simms were named co-coaches of the year for the boys. Student athletes named to the all-conference teams were:
Girls
First team: Olivia Isakson, Bradi Hill and Payton Levine, Augusta; Kinsey May, Power; Janessa Willekes and Draylen Sawyer, Simms; Shelbie Jackson, Cascade; and Erica Ramsey, Valier.
Second team: Sierra Sievers, Power; Jessy Barger and Caybree Ludvigson, Cascade; Taqouya Racine, Heart Butte; Emma Valdez and Hannah Monroe, Valier; Jeena Alborano, Sunburst; and Karlie Sivumaki, Simms.
Boys
First team: Rylan Doheny, Dutton/Brady; Jackson Widhalm, Power; Caden Smerker, Kaidin Thibert and Dallin Nelson, Simms; Ryan Bogden, Cascade; Stanley Jarvis, Sunburst; and Dillon Kipp, Heart Butte.
Second team: Kellan Doheny, Dutton/Brady; Spencer Lehnerz, Power; James Lewis, Cascade; Leo Kipp and Cameron Falcon, Heart Butte; Josh Kearns, Sunburst; Brody Connelly and Brett Stoltz, Valier.