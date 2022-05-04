The Conrad-Choteau High School cooperative softball team is slated to play three games this week, weather permitting. The first game was in Browning on Tuesday, May 3, followed by two games at home: Thursday, May 5, a game against Cut Bank and on Saturday, May 7, against Great Falls Central.
The team competed April 29 and 30 at the Glasgow Tournament, their first action in nearly three weeks. They finished the tournament winning two games and losing one.
The softball team opened the Glasgow tournament with a 14-9 nonconference win over Shepherd. The Cowgirls scored five runs in the bottom of the first to take a 5-1 lead.
Ashlee Stokes drove in two more runs with a double in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 7-2. The Cowgirls added two more in the fifth and four in the sixth to round out the team’s scoring.
Katie Stokes went three-four at the plate while Evangelene Denzer, Maggie Bender, Ashlee Stokes, Zoey Pogreba, Sadie Stott and Sierra Dockter all added two hits. Bender picked up the win in the circle throwing seven innings and striking out four.
The ladies finished Friday’s play with an 18-3 nonconference victory over Huntley Project in three innings. The Cowgirls scored nine runs in each or the first two innings to cruise to victory. Ella Stott took the victory throwing two innings and striking out four. Evangelene Denzer struck out three in one inning of relief.
Stillwater defeated the Cowgirls 4-0 in nonconference action Saturday in Glasgow. The game was tied 0-0 until the Renegades scored three runs in the top of fourth inning. The Cowgirls piled up seven hits led by Tessa Brownell who went two-three. Ella Stott took the loss for Conrad-Choteau, throwing all seven innings.
The team concluded the Glasgow tournament Saturday with a 9-1 conference win over the Glasgow Scotties. The Cowgirls scored runs in each inning while racking up 13 hits. The team was very aggressive on the bases and compiled seven stolen bases. Brownell led the way at the plate with four hits, three runs and three stolen bases. Katie Stokes went two-four at the plate including a two-run triple. Maggie Bender took the win, throwing a complete game and striking out five.
The win improves the Cowgirls’ record to 11-3 (2-2 conference).