The Rocky Mountain Ranger District of the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will again be accepting applications for 25 hunting camp extensions in the Beaver-Willow Road closure area.
Applicants will be selected for the extensions using an anonymous lottery-style process until all 25 camps are authorized. The Rocky Mountain Ranger District will accept applications between Aug. 31 and Sept. 15. Applications must be received (not postmarked) in the district office by 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 to be considered. Late submissions will not be considered.
The drawing for successful applicants will take place on or after Sept. 16, and applicants will be notified shortly after. Interested parties must complete an application form and mail or deliver it along with the required application/permit fees to the Rocky Mountain Ranger District.
All applicants will be required to pay a non-refundable cost recovery processing fee of $106 and a permit/monitoring fee of $228. Unsuccessful applicants will have the permit/monitoring fee returned to them. All funds collected will be used to cover the costs of administering the program.
The gates on the Beaver-Willow Road will be closed at 10 a.m. on Oct. 15. Gates will be re-opened, weather conditions permitting, on Dec. 1. Camps can be taken in on or after Sept. 30, but not before.
Camps must be taken out by Dec. 10 and will not be extended to include the muzzle loader season. If hunters have a camp in place, and are without an approved permit, following 16 days they will be required to remove the camp without the use of motorized vehicles.
Please contact the Rocky Mountain Ranger District office in Choteau at 406-466-5341 if you would like additional information about the Beaver-Willow extended hunting camp process or would like to request an application packet.