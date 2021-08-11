Fairfield Public School is gearing up for another year of activities. The district has scheduled high school registration and back to school night.
Registration will be held on Thursday, Aug. 12, in the high school media center. Each class will have a block of time to register: the seniors at 9 a.m. followed by the juniors at 10:30 a.m., sophomores at 1 p.m. and freshmen at 2:30 p.m.
The early kindergarten through eighth grade Back to School Night will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. This is an optional event for students to bring their supplies to their classrooms and lockers and say hello to their classroom teacher. Junior high students can pick up their schedules and get their lockers that night as well.