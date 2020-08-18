Rocky Mountain Ranger District on Monday responded to a lightning strike fire west of Augusta in the Wood Lake area, according to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest public information officer Duane Buchi.
The Lewis and Clark Hotshots on Monday joined ranger district personnel and a Type I helicopter to maximize suppression efforts on this fire. Currently, the fire is at about three acres and appears to be a lightning-caused fire from the thunderstorms that passed through the area in the early part of the month. These are commonly referred to as “holdovers” in reference to a passing storm causing the initial ignition that then smolders slowly until conditions such as wind, low humidity, and dry fuels allow for active, visible burning.
Buchi said it is important to note that this fire is in the area of the Benchmark Fuels Mitigation Project wherein crews have recently completed actions to reduce the amount of available fuels should a wildfire ever occur in the area.
The fire information number for this fire is (406) 750-8934 or email at duane.buchi@usda.gov.