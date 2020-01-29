Les Meyer, Fairfield High School Football Coach, is one of 14 Montana high school coaches and one athletic director to be named as a finalist for national coach and athletic director of the year honors for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association.
Coaches are nominated by each member state, and eight finalists are selected in each sport category. The finalists will be honored during the National Coach of the Year awards banquet, which takes place at the NHSACA National Convention in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 23. The national coach of the year awards will be presented in 19 categories.
Meyer has led the Eagles to three state titles during his time in Fairfield along with years of playing deep into the playoffs. In 2019, the Eagles lost out in the semifinal game.