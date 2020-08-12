For some it takes a lifetime to find that ideal job, but that is not the case for Presley Becker, a high school junior from Fairfield who has found her passion in the field of modeling.
Selected as the 2020 Rocky Mountain Entertainment Agency Top Model in July, Presley is ready to embrace a career in modeling.
“I would of thought you were sick if you told me I would be working as a model,” laughed Presley when asked about the competition and career choice. She explained that about a year ago, while she was recuperating from surgery, she was searching on the internet and came across the modeling competition. “It piqued my interest,” Presley said.
Fast-forward a few months and with a great deal more research by herself and her parents, Chad and Kristen Becker, she attended an open casting call in Bozeman. She was selected as the top model from that event and advanced to a second round of competition. Presley said the judges’ selection of her in the first round was primarily based on responses on social media.
The second round of competition was held in the Flathead area with nine models ranging in age from 12 to 20 competing. During the state competition, the response on social media was a much smaller portion of the overall decision of who would be selected. The majority of the decision came from responses from executives and scouts involved in the industry from the United States and internationally.
The budding models were evaluated on their runway walk and overall appearance in the photographs taken during the shoots, mainly on Wild Horse Island.
As the winner of the event, Presley received a $3,500 modeling scholarship that will go toward a “Big City Tour” in New York and the Dominican Republic modeling retreat in 2021.
In the past year, Presley also participated in a learning retreat in Jamaica.
Presley explained the retreats offer an opportunity to build portfolios and contacts from a number of photographers and also provide educational background in the industry. She gave examples of workshops she attended, from marketing, client and agency expectations, warnings, cautions and personal safety, professional industry standards to hair and makeup styling and walking the runway.
Since starting this venture, Presley has determined her interest lies in working as a runway model. The 16 year old is 5’10 and has the body measurements that match industry standards. An exciting part of the profession is the opportunity to travel around the world. Possible drawbacks are often being given short notice for a job or an extended period away from home. In the foreseeable future, given her age, Kristen said she and Chad would be accompanying Presley on any assignments and workshops.
Presley said there is a wide range of areas a model can work in, from acting to promoting products or being a design model for a clothing line. She also spoke of the option of being a model for a major clothing store. She explained that could include being the “size 1 or 12” model for a clothing store. The seamstress designs that size clothing with the model trying them on as the work is done.
The Beckers selected the Rocky Mountain Entertainment Agency based in Western Montana as the agency to work through. Her “agent mother” is Casey Pobran. Pobran has been in the modeling, entertainment and pageant industries for more than 20 years. She has worked with top agencies and clients across the world and has spent her life growing up in front of the camera and surrounding herself with industry professionals. In 2001, Pobran was Miss California Teen USA and moved on to be a finalist for the Miss Teen USA 2001 competition. She has worked for the Miss Universe Organization and won the Mrs. Montana America title in 2016.
Presley said Casey is great. “She is honest but very helpful,” Presley said. “She has given great advice to both myself and my parents.”
Kristen Becker said as a mom, she wanted to make sure this was a good agency for Presley to work with. “We (Kristen and Chad) did a great deal of research and visited with other parents whose children are involved in the industry,” Kristen said. “Rocky Mountain Entertainment Agency and Casey come highly recommended. In an industry that can be very hard on young women, Casey has been honest with Presley. She has told her not what size or weight she has to maintain, but what jobs are available if you are this build, etc. She has laid out the options and allowed Presley with our help to decide.”
Presley said working on her runway walk in heels and dealing with the mechanics of a photograph shoot are two areas in which she continues to practice and learn. She explained as a model, the photographer takes 50 frames in a matter of 60 seconds. During that time, a model needs to make each of those frames different and appealing. “You have to learn the body movements and poses,” Presley explained.
Since the beginning of the year, most opportunity for modeling work has gone away given the health concerns with COVID-19. The agency has indicated there are a few things opening up now.
“As a model, you have to be your biggest promoter of yourself,” Presley said. Social media has changed the industry. This format is used to highlight a model’s photos and create a following. Presley is working on this aspect of her career.
A recent post from her read: “Hi everyone, I am Presley. My family calls me Peanut and friends call me Pres. I live in a small town in Montana. My favorite part about modeling is all the experiences, traveling and the people I get to meet. Other than working as a model, I am also a lifeguard. I like to hang out with my friends and bake yummy treats. My favorite workout is running. Something unique about me is that I have two adopted siblings from Haiti and I have the cutest golden doodle named Walter.”
Presley concluded the post saying she is excited to be the 2020 Top Model and describing her next adventures.
Presley has four siblings — Payton, Libien, Paris and Guerna. In school, she has participated in basketball, cheerleading, student council, reACT, Spanish club and FCCLA. She hasn’t determined how she will be attending school if her career begins to take off, but noted that online classes have opened up opportunities for students wishing to attend school and work at the same time. She is hoping to finish out her high school years at Fairfield and graduate with her class in 2022.
“My family, friends and community of Fairfield have been very supportive and helpful,” Presley said. She doesn’t know for sure what the future holds, but she is excited for the chance to explore a career in modeling and see where it leads.