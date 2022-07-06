Dutton area veterans will be honored as the grand marshals of the parade during the annual Dutton Fun Day celebration on July 9.
The theme for this year’s parade of “America the Beautiful” is very fitting in recognizing the veterans for their service. The kids’ parade starts at 10:45 a.m. and the main parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Line-up for both parades begins at 10 a.m.
Before the parade, the Dutton Civic Club will serve a breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the American Legion Hall.
Following the parade, a car show will begin at 1 p.m. near the American Le-gion Hall. Lanny Christman is spearheading the organization efforts for the show. Registration for the car show is at 10 a.m., judging begins around 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
Food will be served throughout the day in the park and at the Legion Hall. There will be silent auction items to bid on from 1-4 p.m. in the American Legion Hall.
Children’s activities will be held in the park during the afternoon and swimming is free from 1-5 p.m. New this year, Dutton Opportunity Bank is spon-soring a Slip and Slide Kickball game for all ages from 2-4 p.m. in the park. Partici-pants may sign up as a team or individually, preferably before Fun Day, by contact-ing Collette Wilson.
Also planned in the park is a cornhole tournament. Signup for cornhole is at 5:30 p.m. and the tournament starts at 6 p.m. Cash prizes along with bragging rights will be awarded.
The day will be topped off with a fireworks presentation when it gets dark.
Dan Schuler, one of the organizers of the event, said there are activities for the whole family and that all the funds raised go toward the town’s park and rec-reation department and help with the cost of operating the town’s swimming pool. He said the contribution depends upon the year and can be anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000.
The committee understands summer is busy and some will not be able to attend the celebration. Anyone wanting to contribute is welcome to do so at Oppor-tunity Bank of Dutton.