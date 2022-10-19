Spectacular gold leaves inspire waves of tree appreciation in us this time of year. But it’s sure not easy being green when you live east of the Rockies, especially in a year of exceptional drought like this one. Physiological stress (such as that caused by drought, high winds, severe freeze-thaw cycles and transplanting) kills more trees than diseases or pests. And the double-whammy of physiological stress is that it makes trees even more vulnerable to diseases and pests than they would be otherwise.
Judging by the number of calls we received about tree problems this summer, many of us in Teton County are a bit concerned about keeping our trees alive through this dry spell. I’ve invited Abi Saeed (a horticulture specialist with Montana State University Extension) to discuss tree care with residents of Teton County and surrounding areas. Fans of Montana Ag Live might recognize Abi as a regular horticultural consultant on the show. Abi will visit Teton County in November to discuss tree diseases and pests, preparing trees for winter, and preventing winter injury.
So save the date: Abi will in Choteau on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., location to be announced. She’ll start with a brief presentation that will include the photos we’ve sent her of trees from landowners across the county. After that, she’ll host a question-and-answer session (if there’s time, you can slip in some gardening questions, too!) If you have specific tree issues you’d like to discuss with Abi, please call or email me (jenn.swanson@montana.edu) and we can arrange to get Abi some photos of your trees to be included in her presentation.
Most of us have blown out sprinklers and drained hoses by this time of the year. But remember, once a deciduous tree’s leaves begin to turn color and drop, it’s helpful (if you can) to treat them to a deep, slow watering once each week until the ground freezes.