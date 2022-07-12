The results are in for the annual Dutton Fun Day parade that occurred on July 9 celebrating “America the Beautiful.”
With a total of 31 entries, the event featured a kids parade alongside a variety of farm equipment, classic cars and a paraglider fly over.
Dan Schuler, president of the Dutton Fun Day Committee, said the event was a success thanks to the help of dozens of volunteers. “It really was a group effort, and I couldn’t be prouder,” Schuler said.
Coming in first place for the kids parade was Olivia Johnson with “Statue of LivvyT” followed by Addy and Emery Meyer with “Cutest Lil Rockstar” for second place, and Lincoln Luck with “American Boy” for third place.
Entries in the main parade had the chance to win a $25 reward for being first in their category. In first place for the floats was the Teton Antique Steam and Gas Engine Association (TASGA); first place in the automotive category was Dan Perino of Power with his 1928 Chevrolet Capitol truck; and Dick Neill took first place in farming equipment with his 1938 John Deere Model A, pulling an antique cultivator.