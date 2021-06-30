Do you love showing off Montana? Do you fancy yourself a crafter or builder? If so, the Fairfield Swim Day committee has a perfect way for you to showcase your talent, possibly win a prize and help out the local swimming pool all at the same time.
As part of the annual Fairfield Swim Day celebration on July 17, there will be a “State of Montana craft contest.” Judges are looking for anything from the state, and would love to see it feature the shape of the state, maybe including design elements of the state flower or a bear. Use your imagination and enter the contest.
Pieces need to be finished and delivered to either Shear Delight or Fairfield Drug Store by July 12 to be judged and displayed. They will be sold in the silent and live auctions with funds raised going to Swim Day. Prizes for the top three placers will be local gift certificates and/or Chamber Bucks.