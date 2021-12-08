Fairfield High School boys and girls basketball teams and the boys wrestling team are ready for the winter sport season.
Wrestling
The wrestling team kicked off their season Dec. 3 and 4 at the Cascade Tournament. Coach Mike May was pleased with the showing at the opening tournament with senior Miguel Perez winning the 170-weight bracket. Four other wrestlers placed at the meet — Carter Layne, 132, fourth; Sean Ward, 138, sixth; Miguel Ramos, 138, fourth; and Isaac Lauver, 285, fifth. The Fairfield team finished in ninth out of a field of 19 teams with 94.5.
The Fairfield team has 12 wrestlers on the roster. There are three seniors including returning state placers Perez and Ramos and Cael Giles, who was injured in football and isn’t anticipated to see the mat until the first of the year. May said the team has a strong junior class with Lauver, Spittler, Beau Peace, Cole Troy and Giavante Evans and four underclassmen who will be gain experience during each match. The team fills out eight of the 13 weight classes, doubling up on a couple.
“The upperclassmen have wrestled in my program for six or seven years and know the drill,” he said. “They are seasoned wrestlers who work hard each match and look to improve as the season progresses.”
Looking at the state, May said in Class B he once again expects Huntley Project to have a good team along with Jefferson and Boulder. There will be some changes in leaders in the weight classes due to graduation, but as always there will be plenty of good wrestlers who step up to take their place by the time state rolls around in early February, May said.
Fairfield will host two matches at home, Dec. 16 and Jan. 13. May has been at the helm of the coaching staff for many years.
Boys basketball
Jordan Ratliff in his fifth year as head boys basketball coach is excited for the season and looks forward to working with the 24 players on the roster.
The varsity team returns only one starter from last season, senior Kaelob Flores. Ratliff said there are some less experienced players who also saw considerable playing time off the bench, including senior Daniel Faith. Joining the two other seniors is Michael Wambach. The juniors on the squad are Bryden Batson, Owen Cartwright, Cooper Christiansen, Cole Neal and Brain Ward. Rounding out the team are eight sophomores and seven freshmen.
Ratliff said they will easily be able to field three teams during the season when their opponent allows. As in past years, the coaching staff will work to secure additional C squad games with area schools if they need to fill out that schedule. This past weekend, the C-squad team played in Cut Bank defeating teams from Cut Bank, Conrad and Shelby.
The junior varsity and varsity will hold their first games at a pre-season tournament in Shelby. The boys will play Loyola on Thursday and Three Forks on Friday. The varsity will play at 6 p.m. on Thursday and noon on Friday in the main school gymnasium and the junior varsity at 6 p.m. on Thursday and 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
When asked who the teams to look out for in the conference are, Ratliff said he expects Shelby and Rocky Boy to be tough. Conrad lost a strong group of seniors, Choteau is young and Cut Bank will be under a new coach this season. Looking at where the Eagles fit into the mix, Ratliff said they hope to compete with Rocky Boy and Shelby. With the loss of the seniors from last year, they have some shoes to fill but he believes the boys are up to the challenge.
Looking at the competition throughout the state, Lodge Grass will be gunning for another title. “They return most of their players so should be strong again,” Ratliff said. “Shelby will be right up there, as will Three Forks,” he added. He is not sure what the teams from the west will bring but knows Class B is always strong.
He sees the Eagles being fairly balanced, using both an inside game as well as shooting from the outside.
Assisting Ratliff is Aaron Barnett, who is in his fifth year as assistant; and John Bakkum and Matt Bean, each on their second year with the program. Fairfield is in a three-year cooperative agreement with Augusta for boys basketball. There were no players that came out from Augusta this year. Bean is the coach from Augusta school and will assist with coaching even without players from that school district. Ratliff said they are anticipating several boys coming out next year and want to keep consistency going in the program.
“We are glad to have Matt coaching again this year and hope to see some boys out next year,” Ratliff said. “It is nice to have four coaches in the gym to spread out coaching with the 24 boys on the team.”
Girls basketball
The Fairfield Lady Eagles have 18 girls out for the program this year. In his second year as head coach, Travis Schenk looks forward to the leadership of the five seniors on the team — Alexa Johnson, Tori Jones, Natalie Kolste, Avery Pitcher and Emma Woods.
There is just one junior on the squad, Avery Schubarth, and the remainder is evenly divided between sophomores and freshmen.
“All five of the seniors saw varsity time last season and should be accustomed to the place of the game,” Schenk said.
The numbers will allow for three teams when possible, the coach said. The open contest for the junior varsity and varsity will be played in Shelby Thursday, Dec. 9 against Loyola at 7:30 p.m. with the varsity will be in the main gym and the junior varsity in the elementary school gym and Friday, Dec. 10 against Three Forks, the varsity at 1:30 p.m. and junior varsity at 3 p.m.
Looking at the competition in District 1B, Schenk said Choteau returns two all-conference players and Conrad has one all-state player and good size overall. Cut Bank and Shelby will both be scrappy teams, the coach said. Looking down the road, Schenk sees Malta as dominant in District 2B and in the state and Glasgow being strong as well. “It is going to be tough to get out of the Northern Divisional this season,” he said.
Marshall Lagge is in his second year as the girls’ assistant coach. Both Schenk and Lagge have previous experience as both head and assistant basketball coaching for the boys program. Helping as volunteer coaches are Carissa Jenkins and Ryan DeBruycker who coach at the junior high level. Schenk said it is nice to have the extra coaches allowing for more one-on-one time with the players and individual teams.