The Dutton/Brady public schools will celebrate homecoming the week of Oct. 10-15.
Homecoming royalty candidates are Jayden Bucher for king and Nadely Chapman-Roberts, Amara Cloninger, Kimi Baringer and Tana Greyn for queen.
A volleyball match against Sunburst will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, at 6 p.m. A community bonfire with music and an ice cream social will be held behind the school after the volleyball match. Everyone is welcome.
Line-up for the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the parade down Main Street will be held at 11 a.m. The Titans football game against Sunburst will begin at 1 p.m. The royalty will be crowned at halftime.
The volleyball team will play again, Saturday at 6 p.m. in Power, against Cascade.
Student spirit days will be held throughout the week. Dress up themes for the week are: Monday, television (character from a television show); Tuesday, dress better than Mr. Locke (superintendent); Wednesday, hillbillies vs. Beverly Hills; Thursday, frat boy vs girly girl; and Friday, school spirit day (support the PDB Titans and DiamondBacks).
The Dutton/Brady High School pep club elected to change things up this year. Instead of making class floats, they will be decorating doors, hallways and outside the school facility to show their school spirit. Each class will be given an area to decorate for class competitions. The winners will be announced on Saturday at halftime of the football game.
The pep club will be doing a float to show school pride in the parade. Along with the pep club float, participating in the parade will be the sports teams, royalty, a grand marshal, a small marching band (flags), bicycles and wagons. The pep club is welcoming elementary children who would like to participate in the parade to decorate their bikes, wagons or whatever they would like.
The pep club also decided to do a class competition to give back to the less fortunate this year. The junior high and high school students will be given a jar with the slogan “change to change.” These jars will be placed in a class adviser’s room and during spirit week they will place any loose change they have collected there. Whichever class has collected the most change will receive a prize. The proceeds will be given to the school to help those in need.