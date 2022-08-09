The Sun River Valley will hold its annual Valley Fun Day celebration Aug. 11-13 in Simms. In a weekend filled with all kinds of events, the festivities kick off on Thursday, Aug. 11, with a 6 p.m. church tent meeting at Sun River Methodist Church. Military fort history tours will also be held in historic Fort Shaw from 1-6 p.m.
On Friday, Aug. 12, historic Fort Shaw will host a rummage sale from 1-5 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Aug. 13, the Valley will host the 23rd annual Fun Day in Simms, with the theme “Centennial School Days,” celebrating 100 years of graduating seniors from the high school. The schedule for this year’s Fun Day celebration is:
•8 a.m., Bev-O memorial fun run.
•8 a.m.-10 a.m., pancake breakfast at the Lions Hall.
•8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., fundraising silent auction in the Lions Hall.
•10 a.m.-2 p.m., vendor fair on site.
•10 a.m., Main Street games.
•10:30 a.m., parade line-up at Curtiss Service Center.
•11 a.m., parade on Main Street.
•12:30 p.m.-1 p.m., fundraising live auction.
•11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., lunch at the Lions Hall.
•11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Methodist Church pie social.
•1 p.m.-3 p.m., horseshoe tournament and corn hole tournament.
•2 p.m., duck race in the ditch north of the Mennonite Church.
•10 a.m.-2 p.m., kids entertainment.
Fundraising silent auction items will be available in the Lions Hall, as well as ducks for the race.
Registration for the three-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m. at the Lions Club Hall on Main Street in Simms. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for children 12 and younger and includes a T-shirt. The race starts at 8 a.m. in front of the Lions Hall.
The horseshoe tournament will be played at the Simms Horseshoe Court east of Simms High School from 1-3 p.m. The registration is $10 for all participants. The corn hole tournament will be played in the same area. The cost is $10 or a donation to the Simms Fire Department for adults and is $5 for children 12 and younger.
Valley Fun Day also welcomes vendors. Anyone wanting to reserve a space should contact Jean Klick at 406-264-5803 or 406-899-3313. Visitors who want information about camping should contact Ruth Mortag at 406-264-5648 or Bob Curtiss at the gas station for hookups.
The proceeds of the event benefit numerous local organizations and emergency services in Simms, Fort Shaw, Sun River, Vaughn, Augusta, Fairfield, Cascade and Choteau.
For more information, contact Mortag, DeeDee Rains at 406-264-5501 or Dave Yarger at 406-264-5423. More information is also available on Facebook on the Sun River Valley Fun Day page.