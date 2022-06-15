The Fairfield School Board approved a handful of service contracts and annual dues and heard an update on the end of school during the meeting in May.
The board approved the SBAC Data Analysis Contract with Sullivan Logistics for next year for a continuous school improvement plan along with the Schoolhouse IT service contract.
Superintendent Dustin Gordon said the new security doors are in place, along with the new camera system and both have been included in the service agreement.
The contract with Montana Cooperative Services was approved, with Gordon emphasizing the service helps with purchases for the food program.
The board also approved paying dues to the Montana High School Association for school extracurricular and co-curricular activities, noting girls wrestling can be added if necessary, at the start of the season.
The board also approved the 2022-23 school calendar. Registration day for the junior high and high school students has been set for Wednesday, Aug. 17. The first day of school will be Aug. 24 and school will be done for the year on May 25. The approved calendar is available on the school website at www.fairfield.k12.mt.us.
Gordon explained the school district had Interquest Detection Canines come to the school for the first time. “We learned a lot we can and can’t do,” he said. The dogs check all lockers, rooms, backpacks and vehicles for seventh through 12th grade students. The administration didn’t outline a timeframe for having the service return but recommended they continue using the detection canine services in the future.
Under the superintendent’s report, Gordon reviewed the agenda for several of the meetings he attended in the past month including Big Sky Special Needs Cooperative and North Central Montana Association of School Superintendents.
Courtney Bake, school principal, reviewed the spring field trips, Accelerated Readers awards and end-of-the-year programs and events including concerts, the divisional and state sporting events, senior trip, class night and graduations. She also reviewed some of the required testing that has been done by the district and how the data is used by the staff.
The board hired Angel Diaz as the junior high football coach.
The board held a policy committee meeting before the regular meeting to review and approve nearly 20 new or revised policies on second reading.
Several policies needed to be updated. The board also reviewed a handful of policies for personal conduct, substitutes, drug and alcohol testing for school bus and commercial vehicle drivers, employee use of district-provided technology, risk management, construction and repairs for next month. The committee also noted there are several new recommendations for policies they will be reviewing at their next meeting.
Reorganizing, incumbent board members Chris Christensen, Robert Garner and Michelle Gjerde were welcomed back to the board for another three years. Chris Christensen was re-elected as chairman of the board and Chad Becker as vice chairman. The board appointed Denise Grant as the clerk to the board. Christensen will appoint the 2022-23 committees.
The next board meeting will be June 20 at 7 p.m. in the school’s high school media room.