On July 4 the Augusta Area Historical Society will unveil two posters dated from 1914.
One poster is 29 by 43 inches and advertises the “huge 4th of July celebration” that will be held in “the not yet 2-year-old” town of Gilman. A special train will run from Great Falls to Gilman and return that night after the magnificent fireworks display on which over $100 will be spent. The day will offer a baseball game between Simms and Great Falls Elks, Tango dancing, a special tent for the ladies needs, and much more.
The second poster is a hand bill advertising the first “Harvest Festival and Celebration at Gilman on Monday, September 7, 1914. This festival offered Farm Exhibits, a special train from Great Falls, ball game between Simms and Augusta ($60 purse!), horse racing, foot racing, sack racing, Band Concert and Grand display of Fireworks.”
The posters were discovered in the attic of a house in Great Falls a couple years ago and were given to the Augusta Area Historical Society by Mike Snodgrass. They were folded and wrapped in plastic. It was incredible to open them up and see history unfold.
After much research a place in Dallas, Texas, was contacted and the posters were shipped to them for restoration. “This was a lengthy and expensive process but the results were phenomenal,” Historical Society member Kerry Bouchard said.
After the posters arrived back in Augusta, the ladies at the Brighten Up Shop took on the task of matting and framing them according to the strict archival requirements for such pieces.
The posters will be on display at the Augusta Museum beginning July 5. The AAHS had 50 smaller (18 by 27 inch) reproductions made of the 4th of July poster and will offer them for sale until the supply is depleted. They will be sold at the unveiling ceremony in the Augusta American Legion Park at 5 p.m.
The #1 poster will be matted, sealed and sold at a silent auction that evening. Please call 406-562-3441 or 406-562-3520 if you are interested in a reproduction but can’t attend the celebration.