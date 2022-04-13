Easter egg hunts are planned in Fairfield and Power on Saturday, April 16.
The annual Easter egg hunt in Power will be held at 11 a.m. at the school. Pre-schoolers through fifth graders are invited to participate. The American Legion Auxiliary Post 103 and Thrivent Financial are sponsoring the Power egg hunt.
The Fairfield Easter egg hunt is also scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be held in the town park. The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club sponsors the egg hunt, which is open to children age 8 and under. The children will be divided into sections, with the youngest children starting first. Each age group goes separately, allowing for family members with multiple children to watch each section. Generally, the whole hunt takes approximately 15 minutes.
The Easter bunny is also scheduled to attend the event and visit with the children.