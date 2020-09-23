The town of Fairfield is looking a little “spiffier” following a community wide clean-up on Sept. 19.
Response was positive from residents happy to declutter and clean out the alleyways of trash and tree limbs before winter arrives. Disposal of qualified items was free, with the town employees and 50-plus volunteers hauling trailer loads to the trash containers brought in for the fall cleanup on town property just off U.S. Highway 89. They filled three construction containers during the cleanup.
A key to the success of the day was the help from Fairfield High School students. There were 41 students from either the high school Eagle Plus program or Fairfield football team who volunteered to help.
The town maintenance crew suggested the cleanup day to clear out debris in the alleyways. Town employees worked with the school to arrange help. Town employees were joined by several teachers who helped supervise the students and a handful of community members who gave up a Saturday to assist and transport the items to the trash containers.
Town officials were excited with the support for the cleanup day and appreciated all of the support from the school and community members. As thanks for all their hard work, the students and volunteers were treated to a barbecue following the cleanup.
Town Clerk/Treasurer Tammy Comer said she heard nothing but positive comments from the students and those helping. “It is our understanding a cleanup day was held by the town in the past,” she said. “We had a great turnout from volunteers and the community. We absolutely plan to make this an annual event in the fall sometime after Labor Day. It is heartwarming to see our community pull together and have fun cleaning up our little town.”
“We thank the teachers, students and community members who volunteered their time for the community cleanup day,” Comer said on behalf of the mayor, council and town employees. “Saturday was such a great success. The volunteers worked quickly loading everything on the trailers and eagerly pitched in and help unload other vehicles and trailers at the dump site. We also want thank the community members who took advantage of our first community cleanup day and those who contributed to the barbecue.”
The volunteers are also glad for the opportunity to help in the community.
“The biggest reason why we are helping is because we want to give back to the community that supports us,” said Gary Misner, Fairfield’s head football coach. “I feel it’s very important for young people to learn life skills such as giving and thinking about others before oneself. This community loves the school and the athletic programs, it’s the least we can do to give back.”
Many of the students helping, including football players, are also members of the Eagle Plus organization at the school.
Eagle Plus is a student incentive program designed to reward students for academic achievement and academic improvement. It is also a service organization and each member is required to complete a minimum of one hour of school sponsored community service each quarter.
“We want to teach our students the meaning of community,” said Jessica Bolles, Fairfield math teacher and adviser for the group. “We also want to reward them for being attentive students. The hope is that students will begin helping their neighbors, family members and community, without prompting and see the value of their hard work as well.”
According to Boles, the goal is to recognize both academic success and improvement in academics for students. “We are supported by donations from the community so we like to provide community service to show our thanks,” she said. “Fostering the willingness to volunteer is also a goal. Our club gives students the opportunity to give something back to the community or make a difference to the people around them.”
Members are asked to donate one hour of community service per quarter to qualify. “This is loose, though, as sometimes we are asked to provide service that takes more time and we like to be available for that, too. Our kids have been involved in a ton of activities around our community and reaching out to other communities as well,” Bolles said.
Helping with the town cleanup day is just one example, Bolles said. The students have helped clean a stretch of the highway, wrap silverware for the rescue mission for Thanksgiving and Christmas, haul tables and chairs to and from assisted living for holiday events, help at the Fairfield Food Bank and with food drives, with the annual Easter egg hunt, set up and take down chairs and tables for community events, clean flower barrels on Central Avenue and spend time with residents at the assisted living. FHS students are encouraged to donate blood if possible and help at local pet shelters, as well.
Bolles said some students find their own way of volunteering quarterly. Other times, community groups or businesses contact the school searching for volunteers and those opportunities are relayed to the students.
On the academic side, students receive cards that qualify them for different levels of incentives. Students can get incentives for these levels: gold (3.75 GPA or 1.25 increase); silver (3.25-3.74 GPA or 1.0 increase); bronze (2.5-3.24 GPA or 0.75 increase); and blue (2.0-2.49 GPA or 0.5 increase). Students who don’t fall into the exact category can still qualify by a GPA increase for each respective level.
Rewards include in-school incentives offered by each classroom teacher as well as out-of-school incentives offered by several community businesses.
All high school students are eligible to apply; generally, freshmen wait until the second quarter, once they have established a high school GPA. All students interested in Eagle Plus were invited to help with the town clean up as the first community volunteer project for this school year. Bolles said this year could be challenging taking into consideration safety concerns for COVID-19. This was an outdoor project that allowed for social distancing.
Bolles wasn’t sure how many years the Eagle Plus group has been offered at FHS, but said it has been around for many years. Boles and fellow teacher Dianne Bremer have been the leaders for several years.
Anywhere from 20 to 50 students participate in Eagle Plus, depending on the year and the time of year.
Bolles said the group also usually has a party or activity each quarter in which students are rewarded with treats like ice cream and root beer floats, donuts, pizza, smores, cider and hot chocolate.
Eagle Plus is funded by local businesses. “Since this is a reward program, students are not asked to work concessions but instead are funded through donations of money, trinkets, gifts and goods at the different local spots,” Bolles said.
Bolles said the school appreciates the support from local businesses. The group will be making contact with businesses in the near future. Any business wishing to contribute is welcome to contact Bolles or Bremer at the Fairfield School, 467-2528.
“When possible, we are happy to donate time to give back to those businesses,” Bolles added. “Volunteering to clean up the town, we were able to not only give back to the businesses but the area residents, too.”