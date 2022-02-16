Area basketball teams will participate in post season tournaments this week with Class B slated for Shelby Feb. 17-19 and District 10C in Conrad from Feb. 16-19.
The Fairfield High School Eagles boys and girls team will compete in Shelby. The girls finished in first place with a conference record of 10-0 and overall record of 10-6. In non-conference action, the Lady Eagles lost in the pre-season tournament to Class B Three Forks and later in the season to another Class B team, Manhattan. They were beat twice by Class C powerhouse Belt and the leader in Class A, Havre. The girls earned a bye in the opening round and will face the winner of the Shelby and Rocky Boy game on Friday at 1 p.m.
The Fairfield boys finished in second place and also received a bye in the opening round. They will play the winner of the Rocky Boy and Conrad game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Fairfield boys were 8-2 in conference play, losing to Rocky Boy and Shelby. They were 14-4 overall with non-conference losses to Class B opponents Three Forks in the pre-season tournament in Shelby and Manhattan later in the season.
The Class C District 10 boys and girls tournament will be held in Conrad with Augusta, Dutton/Brady and Power among the teams schedule to play.
On the girls side, Simms was the conference champion with a 13-1 record. Augusta came in second with 12-2 record in conference play, Power in fourth with a 6-8 record and Dutton/Brady in seventh with 3-11 record.
Power will play Valier in their first contest of the tournament at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Augusta and Dutton/Brady will face off against each other at 5:30 p.m. the same day.
On the boys side, Dutton/Brady finished in second place with a 10-2 record and Power in eighth place with a record of 2-10. The two teams will play each other in their opening game of the tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Ticket prices for the adults attending single sessions are $10 and all sessions for $40; student tickets are $8 for single sessions and $25 for all sessions.