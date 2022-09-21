Fairfield High School athletic teams walked away with a victory on the football field and on the volleyball court during the Eagles’ homecoming celebration week.
The football team defeated Thompson Falls, 12-0, on Sept. 16. In volleyball, Fairfield defeated Rocky Boy on Sept. 15 and Cut Bank on Sept. 17.
McCoy Banner and Kail Bouma were crowned as the 2022 homecoming junior class princess and princess. The senior class homecoming king and queen were Beau Peace and Lexis Dauwalder.
This year’s homecoming decorations and floats were all based on the theme of television shows. According to FHS Principal Paul Wilson, the students worked hard and had fun all week decorating halls, building floats and participating in spirit activities.
Each dress-up day contest — anything but a backpack, country vs. country club, senior citizen, Hawaiian vs. biker day and blue and white day — was won by the seniors. The junior class came in second, the sophomores third and the freshmen fourth.
The class placement was the same for the pep rally contests of musical chairs, the trash can game, girls versus boys volleyball game and makeup game.
The hall decorating contest was very close with the seniors winning by one point with “Scooby Doo” as the theme. The juniors took second place, the freshmen third and the sophomores fourth. The placement was the same for the floats with seniors taking first with the same “Scooby Doo” theme, followed by the juniors, sophomores and freshmen.
The homecoming spirit award goes to the class with the most passionate cheering at the pep assemblies and games, along with dressing up during spirit week in combination with the hallway decorating and float building contest. The senior class earned the most points throughout the week and will go to the head of the lunch line for a week as part of their reward.