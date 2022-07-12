The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest is taking public comment on a plan to make the Ear Mountain Cabin, located 20 miles west of Choteau, available for public rent at $75 a night, adding to the forest’s popular recreation rental program.
The proposed fee is consistent with other USFS rental sites with similar levels of amenities and capacity and providing quality recreation experiences. The cabin is accessible year-round with electricity and running water, propane wall heaters in each room, and a wood stove in the main room. The cabin can accommodate eight people comfortably. If this proposal is approved, this cabin will be available for advanced reservations through www.recreation.gov. The reservation service charges an $8 fee for reservations.
In 2004, Congress passed the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act which allows the USFS to retain 80-95% of fees collected at developed recreation sites that then go back into locally operating, maintaining and improving these sites. Once public involvement is complete, this proposal and public comments will be presented to the Missouri River Resource Advisory Committee before a final decision and implementation.
Submit comments about this fee proposal by July 15 to: Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, Attn: Rec Fee Proposal, 2880 Skyway Drive, Helena, MT 59602 or email comments to rory.glueckert@usda.gov. For more information, questions or to provide comments about this fee proposal, contact Rory Glueckert at 406-495-3761.