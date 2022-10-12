Fire personnel across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are preparing for fall and winter prescribed burning operations to reduce hazardous fuels, protect communities from future unwanted wildfires and improve wildlife habitat. Prescribed burning could begin as soon as this week on the Helena and Lincoln ranger districts, pending favorable conditions.
“The prescribed fires planned for this fall and winter are essential to change how wildfires will burn across our forests in the future,” said Forest Supervisor Emily Platt in a press release. “Removing fuels through prescribed fire reduces wildfire intensity, creates more wildfire-resilient landscapes, and reduces wildfire risk for adjacent communities.”
If conditions permit, the Rocky Mountain Ranger District, with offices in Choteau and Augusta, plans to do prescribed burns on 131 acres in the Benchmark corridor and assist Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks with about 350 acres in the northwest corner of the Sun River Game Range.
Smaller projects include prescribe burning hand-piled slash at Mule Creek, Benchmark Administrative Site, Kenck Cabin, Mortimer Campground, Cyanide Gravel Pit, Green Fork Cabin, Welcome Creek Cabin, Cabin Creek cabin and pasture, Gates Park Administrative Site, Wrong Creek Cabin, and along the Beaver-Wlllow Road, again conditions permitting.
Prescribed burns are carefully planned and done in accordance with a written burn plan. Before doing a burn, fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners. Prescribed burning operations will only be conducted if conditions are within a given range that has been developed for the burn plan for each specific site.
Favorable conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel, moisture and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel start, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.
All prescribed burns will be done in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the appropriate county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities. Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.
For updates on where the burns will take place, follow the USFS on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.