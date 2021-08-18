The Teton County Health Department is providing a Back-2-School Health Fair at Fairfield Public Schools on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn outside on the of the main high school gym and lobby.
There will be a wide variety of health opportunities and information available for both students and community members. Health care professionals from several organizations will provide services and information as well as answer any questions those attending might have about a range of health topics.
Some of the health services that will be provided will include routine adolescent booster shots, vaping/tobacco prevention, the new #LetsTalk app addressing mental wellness, sun safety, blood pressure checks as well as the COVID-19 vaccine for both adults and students 12 and older.
Access to the annual flu shot will not be available until later this fall as well as the annual blood drive.
The school will also be giving away free personal health and hygiene kits to any student who stops by that will include: toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, soap and sanitizer.