The Fairfield High School Eagles girls basketball team will compete in the Northern B divisional tournament March 3-5 in Cut Bank.
The number one seed from District 1B, the Eagles, will play Harlem, the number four seed from District 2B, on Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m.
Other first-round action on Thursday has Malta, the number one seed from 2B, playing Shelby, the number four seed from 1B, at 1 p.m.; Glasgow, the number three seed from 2B, against Cut Bank, the number two seed from 1B, at 2:30 p.m.; Wolf Point, the number two seed from 2B, against Conrad, the number three seed from 1B, at 6:30 p.m.
The top three finishers in the tournament will advance to the State Class B tournament March 10-12 in Bozeman.