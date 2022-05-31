Junior high and high school students from Dutton/Brady Public Schools and eighth graders from Conrad Public Schools, along with a few select guests, had an intimate and casual discussion with Jason Reynolds, a bestselling author of more than a dozen books for young people.
A National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature on his first visit to Montana, Reynolds held three assembly-type gatherings in the state. He and his publicist visited Shields Valley on May 23, Dutton/Brady on May 24 and Ronan on May 25.
A native of Washington, D.C., Reynolds began writing poetry at 9 years old, and is the recipient of a Newbery Honor, a Printz Honor, an NAACP Image Award and multiple Coretta Scott King awards.
Lisette Hofer, English teacher at Dutton/Brady, said last September that school Principal Jer-emy Locke forwarded her an email about Jason Reynolds and his ambassadorship with Every Child a Reader. “I filled out the application for Jason coming to Dutton,” Hofer said. “I never thought we would get picked, let alone that he would come!”
She was informed in April he was coming to Dutton/Brady. “To be honest, I’d forgotten that I filled out the application,” she said. “The application asked questions about our area, students, staff and community demographics. I never thought that my application would be read, let alone picked. Clearly something about our demographics and school stood out to the committee.”
Given the visit was scheduled for the last week of school, it made it more challenging for clas-ses from surrounding schools to attend, Hofer said. “We were glad the Helen Bingaman English stu-dents from Conrad were able to attend,” she said. Other guests attending were Hofer’s mother from Helena, a KRTV reporter from Great Falls, librarian Brent Allen from the Fairfield/Teton Public Li-brary and Dora Sealey from the Dutton/Teton Public Library.
“This opportunity was so amazing because through Jason’s ambassadorship with Every Child a Reader, he came at no cost to us,” Hofer said. “Every Child a Reader was finically responsible for his trip to Montana. I felt that this opportunity was even more amazing because we got to have this really great author come visit with the kids and we didn’t have to pay for anything.”
Hofer said she has not taught any of his books in her classroom, but she does have his books in her library. “I advertise his books to the students who are weary of reading,” Hofer said. “Jason’s books are geared to those students who are considered ‘reluctant readers’ because they are high in-terest in content.”
Through this opportunity, his publishing company sent the school district two copies of each of the books that he has written. “I am excited to add those books to my library,” Hofer said. The school also received a copy of his book, “Look Both Ways” for each of the students in grades 7-12. In addition to the individual copies of the books, he signed the books for the kids. “They left school with a signed copy to a summer read opportunity,” Hofer said smiling.
Reynolds was a few minutes late for the assembly and was excited to share that he had just seen his first-ever eagles. “They were so cool,” he told the students. “I’m from New York, we have pi-geons,” he laughed.
The author opened the hour-long assembly standing in front of the students giving them a brief bio on his background and how he became an author. “So, I’m a writer, and when I say I’m a writer, I mean it in the same way a professional ball player calls himself an athlete,” Reynolds. “I prac-tice every day and do the best I can to be better at this writing thing, while hopefully bringing some cool stories to the world. The stories are kind of like my slam dunks. Except, I’m dunking words.”
The opening was followed by questions from a handful of pre-selected students. The exchange concluded with questions and answers with everyone. He told the students that no subject was off limits.
The questions ranged from his favorite books and characters to his childhood and education.
When asked the question about his first impressions of Montana, Reynolds said seeing the eagles was near the top. He also said the vast openness as they were driving from Bozeman was pret-ty special, going from mountains to open fields to small towns. He wasn’t so sure they shouldn’t be called villages as they really are small compared to where he is from. He also joked saying he was do-ing some of the tourist things and wondered if anyone had heard of the “Sip and Dip” lounge in Great Falls. “It was unique with the mermaids,” he said.
Being a bit more serious, Reynolds told the students at the end of day, “I’m no different. I’m not exceptional in any away. If there is a difference, the only difference between myself and you is that I was able to own my story and turn it into a vehicle to make space for my life and lives of others.”
Hofer said speaking to the students after the presentation, they all loved it. They loved his message of “everyone has a story, and each story deserves to be heard and told.”
“I was beyond excited to bring this opportunity to the town and kids of Dutton/Brady,” Hofer said. “They hung on every word that he spoke about and I think they liked how real he was with his life experiences. They liked that his message wasn’t just about reading and writing, but about living life to the fullest, making good choices and doing yourself and your family proud.”
The English teacher said they want to read all his books and want more visits from authors. “So, going into next school year, I am determined to get a Zoom call with another author,” she said. “Sharing that there is a life outside of the small community of Dutton and Brady will hopefully give students a new perspective on life and their next steps.”
Reynolds graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in English. He told the students at Dutton/Brady, when asked questions about where he attended college, that he wasn’t a great student and had to work hard to achieve a degree. He didn’t let things get in the way but was okay with being an average student who had lots of life experiences.
Reynolds currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.
During his two-year term as National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Reynolds will visit small towns across America to have meaningful discussions with young people. Through his platform, “Grab The Mic: Tell Your Story,” Reynolds, who regularly talks about his journey from reluctant reader to award-winning author, will redirect his focus as ambassador by listening and empowering students to embrace and share their own personal stories.
“I can’t even begin to describe how excited I am to embark on this opportunity as ambassa-dor,” Reynolds said. “I don’t expect it to be easy, but I’m certain it will be fruitful. My mission is to take a different approach: Instead of explicitly encouraging young people to read, my goal is to get them to see the value in their own narratives — that they, too, have a story, and that there’s power not just in telling it, but in the opportunity to do so. I’m excited to create spaces around the country for this to happen — spaces where young people can step into their voices and become their own ambassa-dors.”
Reynolds is partner with renowned nonprofit organization StoryCorps, which celebrates the stories of everyday Americans, to record interviews with students while on tour and create a true story archive of America’s children. Recordings will be housed in the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress. Reynolds is not new to conducting interviews; at the age of 21, he worked as a StoryCorps facilitator, guiding participants through the interview process.
The National Ambassador is selected for their contributions to young people’s literature, the ability to relate to kids and teens, and dedication to fostering children’s literacy in all forms. The se-lection, made by the Library of Congress, is based on recommendations from an independent commit-tee comprising educators, librarians, booksellers and children’s literature experts.