A hunters education class will be offered in Dutton on Oct. 8 and 9 by instructor Dan Schuler.
Atudents age 10 and up are welcome to attend. The class will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with lunch provided) and from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Those planning to attend need to contact Schuler as soon as possible, as he needs to have a count and must have an email for participants to register all students through Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. A meeting with parents and students will be held Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. in the high school business room.
To sign up or for additional information, contact Schuler at 406-231-0631.