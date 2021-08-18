The Fairfield Public Schools 2021-22 school year will start on Wednesday, Aug. 25, for the students in pre-kindergarten through high school.
A back-to-school night will be held on Aug. 24 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at the school for the early kindergarten through eighth graders. The event is optional for those students wanting to bring their supplies to their classrooms and lockers and say hello to their classroom teacher. Junior high students can pick up their schedules and get their lockers that evening.
“We have been hard at work preparing the school and classrooms for a fresh start to the new year,” Superintendent Duston Gordon said. “We have added some new staff, some new equipment, and we are excited to welcome everyone back as we continue our mission of providing a rigorous and enriching educational experience that prepares every student for success.”
COVID-19 has forever changed how FPS educates, some of which is a good thing, Gordon said in his first of the year column in the district’s newsletter. “Moving forward, we will continue to follow the safety protocols outlined in our Safe Return to School Plan and will continue to be flexible, making ongoing adjustments to our policies as needed,” he said. The Safe Return to School Plan is available on the school website and will be reviewed at the district’s monthly board meetings. The next board meeting will be Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.
Busses will drop off and pick up students at the regular (pre-COVID) area in front of the high school. Parents may pick up and drop off in front of the elementary section of the school. Students may enter through the main entrance or the north entrance this year. “Students may also ride their bikes and thanks to the shop class of last year, may park their bikes in a new bike rack at the north entrance of the elementary,” Principal Courtney Bake said.
Bake said the high school students will enter through the main entrance and seniors can enter through the senior hallway entrance. “We ask that all high school students driving to school park in the parking lot and not across the street from the high school, as it interferes with the community members that live there,” said Bake.
The summer staff has been working hard on getting the place spruced up, said Bake. Along with the new bike racks is a new cement sidewalk at the entrance to the elementary school. In the back there is a new youth-sized basketball court, and the start to a covered pavilion for students at recess and home events. This is all through a generous donation from an alumnus, she added. “On the inside, we have replaced three HVAC units in the school with ESSER funds,” said Gordon. “These provide clean air flow and will be much more efficient than our previous ones.”
ESSER stands for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and is part of the federal government’s coronavirus relief funding.
They have also upgraded the camera and phone systems as both were failing and have been obsolete for some time, Gordon said. They have also updated some of the technology in the school.
The district will welcome three new teachers to the district: Carissa Jenkins, Carly Beck and Stephanie Tacke. Returning for his second year, John Bakkum will move to the fifth-grade classroom filling the position of longtime teacher Wanda Brosten who retired last year.
Jenkins will teach 7-12 science and coach junior high girls basketball. “We are now better able to offer physics that was only offered on alternating years prior,” said Gordon. “We have added a couple elective classes as well, including zoology and forensic science.”
Jenkins and her husband, Jesse, who graduated from Fairfield in 2006, have a daughter Rosie, 2. Jenkins is a broad field science teacher originally from Bozeman. This will be her sixth-year teaching science. The past few years, she has taught at Choteau.
Carly Beck is the new family and consumer science teacher filling the position vacated by the retirement of Cynthia Artist.
Beck said she and family including husband Shad Beck, a FHS graduate, and their two children have been blessed to call Fairfield their home for the last six years. This will be her sixth year teaching, including time at Dutton/Brady, Power and Great Falls. “I had the opportunity to be a substitute teacher at Fairfield Schools before my first teaching job and knew this was the school district I wanted to be a part of,” Beck said. “I am so excited to have the opportunity to teach family and consumer sciences and officially be a Fairfield Eagle.”
Stephanie Tacke is the new 7-12 guidance counselor who replaces Tammie Smith, who is pursuing counseling in the private sector. Tacke is excited to be joining the Fairfield School faculty. “My husband Chris and I both graduated from Fairfield in 2006, and my mom and grandparents also attended and graduated from Fairfield,” she said. “It has always been my home, so I am thrilled to be back.”
She attended Montana Western for her undergraduate degree and will be start her master’s degree at MSU-Northern this fall. She and her husband have Chris three kids and live in Sun Prairie.
Changes to the fall coaching positions include high school volleyball. Mary Mathison, who has served as assistant coach for several years, is the new head coach after longtime coach Courtney Bake retired from coaching following last year’s season. Serving as the assistant volleyball coach is Kari Schubarth. Schubarth will also be the head junior high volleyball coach and assistant junior high girls basketball coach. Serving as volunteer assistant coaches for volleyball are Beck, Kirsten Passmore and Jodi Huhn. Tanner Mayer joined the coaching staff of the Fairfield High School football team. He fills the position left vacant by the resignation of longtime assistant coach Chuck Brown.
Also returning this school year will be the third through eighth grade after-school FLY (Fairfield Leading Youth) program. This is designed to help with homework and be a time for enrichment. Details on the program and the start date will be provided by the school in September.
News items, updates and changes in activities at the school are posted on the school’s Facebook page and their website, www.fairfield.k12.mt.us.