The Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds last week announced the cancellation of the 2020 Last Chance Stampede and Fair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stampede and Fair are Helena’s largest community event and have been a staple in of the Helena community for 60 years. The decision did not come lightly and was made with consideration for all community members, exhibitors, food vendors and staff involved; their health and safety are our primary concern, the fair board said.
With uncertainty as to when Phase 3 of the reopening process will occur, it would not be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers of Lewis and Clark County to proceed with the event, the board added. With possible social distancing still in effect, it would not be possible to sell the quantity of tickets needed for both the concert and three nights of PRCA rodeo to recoup the costs that come with putting on these events.
The fair board is working with Cole Swindell and his management team to reschedule him for the 2021 Stampede and Fair. Once confirmed, all tickets purchased this year will be good for 2021. Anyone wanting a refund will have until June 30 to make that request.
With an approved plan from the Lewis and Clark County Health Department, the fair board said they may still be able to bring Northstar Carnival in this summer. They will release details as they become available. They will also be submitting a plan to continue with the Last Chance Ranch Rodeo on July 26.
The Lewis and Clark County 4-H will continue with its show and auction. For more information, please contact the Lewis and Clark County Extension office at 447-8346.