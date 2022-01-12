Students at Greenfield Elementary School and Dutton/Brady Public Schools will have a chance to perform in a Missoula Children’s Theater production in January.
Missoula Children’s Theater production team will be at Greenfield School during the week of Jan. 17-22. The students will perform the play “Johnny Appleseed.” Tryouts will be held on Jan. 17 with rehearsals after school throughout the week. The performance will be held on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 1 p.m.
Another team from MCT will be in Dutton during the same week helping the students perform “Hansel and Gretel.” Auditions will be held on Jan. 17 and practice throughout the week. The production performance will be presented at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.
MCT, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan. They will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors. All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales featuring a twist on the classic stories that everyone knows and loves.