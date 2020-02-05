Plans are underway for an all-school reunion during Fairfield’s annual Swim Day Celebration July 16-18.
A committee of graduates living in the area is meeting to organize the event that will include a large “tail gate” style dinner with area food trucks on Saturday followed by a program at the school and dance at the community hall.
The group is gathering addresses of former graduates and requests anyone with addresses to share them to the “Fairfield All School Reunion” Facebook page or to contact Sherlyn Lear at 590-1212. Lear can also be contacted for information on how to help with the reunion.
With graduates returning for the school reunion additional help will be needed for the Swim Day celebration. Anyone interesting in volunteering to help organize or work during the three-day event can contact Lear, Vonnie Jacobson at 590-2019 or Tammy Comer at the Fairfield Town Office 467-2510.