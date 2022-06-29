Audrey Taylor, a graduate of Conrad High School, is among 24 high school graduates from across the nation and world, including nine from Montana, to receive the 2022 Montana State University Presidential Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious scholarship.
Taylor intends to major in microbiology and pre-medicine. She is a prolific athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and golf and has earned academic all-state honors and been recognized as team captain on many occasions during all four years of high school. She has an extensive record of public service, including co-founding the Do Something and the Whatever It Takes groups. Her parents are Jay and Monica Taylor of Conrad.
“These presidential scholars are tomorrow's leaders, and we are grateful that they have chosen Montana State," said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “We extend them the warmest of welcomes and are committed to helping them reach their full potential.”
The MSU Presidential Scholarship awards are based on scholastic achievement, demonstrated leadership and exemplary public service. Students receive an annual stipend plus a tuition waiver. The scholarship is for four years if the students maintain a superior academic standing at MSU.
The scholars were selected from a pool of 1,040 applicants, according to Jeff Heys, interim dean of MSU’s Honors College and co-chair of the selection committee.
“Our vision as a land-grant university is to transform lives and communities in the people’s interest, and these students will help us fulfill that through their leadership and service,” Heys said. “These students will be inspired by the faculty and the community in which they learn and grow.”
“The caliber of this cohort of presidential scholars speaks to the quality of education that MSU offers, especially at the undergraduate level," said Mike Ouert, MSU’s admissions director. “The excellence of our academic programs is something we’re proud of.”