A community clean-up day will be held in Fairfield on Saturday, Sept. 19.
The town wants to help residents who cannot or do not have the means to get their unwanted items and branches to the fall trash containers. Residents are asked to have the items for cleanup in the alley on their property by 9 a.m.
Town officials said this will not cost residents any additional money. “It will take a little time on your part to go through those unwanted items and get them ready for us to pick up and take to the Dumpsters for you,” Town Clerk Tammy Comer said. Each residence received a letter from the town outlining the details of the community cleanup and what is and isn’t permitted to be dumped.
Students from Fairfield High School are volunteering their time to help the town crew with the cleanup. The students will be treated to a barbecue at the end of the event.
For more information, contact the town office at 467-2510.