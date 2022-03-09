The Fairfield School Board agreed to compensate teachers for extra duties, added high school golf as a school sport, heard a presentation on the elementary Title program and discussed repairs needed to the high school boiler and purchasing of buses during the Feb. 15 board meeting.
The board agreed with Superintendent Dustin Gordon’s request to enter into memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union to pay staff members additional stipends when asked to cover an additional class during their pre-class or available time throughout the school day.
Gordon said that with a critical shortage of substitute teachers, the administration has had to turn to staff more and more to cover classes when teachers are gone for one or more classes for individual appointments or school activities. “We have asked them in the past and it has been a couple times a year each staff steps up and helps where needed,” Gordon said. “We are now asking on a weekly if not daily basis for someone to help.”
“I see this as a gesture of good faith,” Gordon said. “We want to treat the staff fairly. They are giving up their time during their prep to help and are having to make up that time they lost before or after school.”
Gordon said there are federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds that can be used to pay the staff for these additional times. He asked for the board’s approval through the remainder of this school year. He said it may be a consideration when going into next year because he doesn’t believe substitutes are going to just magically return.
Gordon also asked for the board’s approval of moving the high school golf program from a club sport to a fully funded school sport for the coming season. Gordon said John Bakkum, a Fairfield teacher who volunteered as a coach last year, held a meeting with students to judge how many would be participating this season. “There were 18 to 19 students who attended the meeting and likely 16 will participate in the program this year,” Gordon said. “I feel it is time to make this change with the number of students participating and the amount of work it involves.”
Since the program began it has been a club sport with the Fairfield school district paying the Montana High School Association fees. To begin with students were driven to the meets by parents or volunteer coaches. In recent years the school district has provided transportation for the golf tournaments. However, the club was responsible for funding fees and lodging for state meets.
The number of participants has grown over the years. It has been difficult at times to find volunteer coaches and with this many students participating we need to be assured there is a coach running the program and all school rules and regulations are being followed.
Gordon had high praise for Bakken saying he did a great job last year and expects that to continue. With the district already paying for the MHSA fee and transportation, the district has the funds available to cover the cost of the coach and other expenses for this season. Golf is open to both boys and girls.
Following the discussion, the board unanimously agreed to make the change from club sport to moving the program to the district.
Gordon explained to the board the maintenance issues the district is having with the high school boiler. New pumps and heat exchangers have been replaced at a cost of $12,000 for the district. He said it was time for the board to consider the age of the boiler and the possibility of it “nickel and diming” the district over the next few years. “It looks like the boilers are fixed for now, but we need to start the conversation sooner than later on where the district goes down the road with this system,” Gordon added.
As a starting point, he requested the facilities committee meet to discuss the boiler costs and other facility’s needs. The goal is for the committee to gather information and assess the needs and provide information for the whole board to consider and set some priorities.
Cathy Anderson, special education and Title teacher, gave a presentation on the elementary Title program. She explained the resources the district is using, and test results they that have is showing marked improvement in the younger elementary students after seeing a drop during remote learning two years ago.
Also under action items, the board accepted the resignations of Loren Tacke, junior high math teacher, internal technology manager, transportation supervisor and administrative assistant, and Kari Patterson, high school English teacher. The board approved their resignations with regret as both will leave “big shoes” to fill.
Other issues discussed at the meeting.
•The school district recently completed the spring enrollment numbers. There are 165 students in the elementary grades, 43 in the middle school and 124 in the high school. This is a slight increase from the fall number count. Gordon reviewed the state enrollment-calculated funding the school district receives for each of the students and how that reflects when determining budgets.
•Discussed replacing one route bus and possible an activity bus. Gordon said the transportation depreciation fund is flush and would allow for both. Gordon emphasized the money in this fund can only be used on transportation purchases and cannot be used for salaries or other general budget line items.
•Gordon noted the teacher shortage and hiring especially of specialty areas. He spoke of one school district that lost a special education teacher last year and has not been able to find a replacement and just recently had the second teacher give notice that they would be leaving at the end of this school year. He wanted the board to be aware of how tight it is when the district begins looking for new staff.
•The board approved the call for election to be held on May 3, if needed; the membership renewal for Montana School Boards Association for $4,311; hiring of Jude May as assistant junior high wrestling coach; and the resignations of the media center aide.