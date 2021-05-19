The Fairfield High School tennis team won the divisional team trophy and advances five players to the State Class B/C tournament to be held May 20-22 in Missoula.
Madison Rosenbaum and Maya Wilson finished in first place in the doubles bracket at the Central Divisional Tournament held in Great Falls. On the singles side, Olivia Copenhaver took second place, Dakota Gibson third place and Marissa Wipf fourth place. Emma Staigmiller will attend the state tournament as the team’s alternate.
Players from Fairfield, Fort Benton and Valier participated in the Central Divisional Tournament.
STATISTICS
Singles
Olivia Copenhaver, second place — def. Katie Cline (FB), 6-0 6-0; def. Dakota Gibson (FF), 6-6 (7-5) 6-1; lost to Hailee Wang (FB), 2-6 6-4 6-6 (8-6).
Dakota Gibson, third place — def. Liana Santos (FB), 6-2 6-2; lost to Copenhaver (FF), 6-6 (7-5) 6-1; def. Shea Ostberg (FF), 6-3 6-4; def. Marissa Wipf (FF), 6-2 6-3.
Marissa Wipf, fourth place — def. Maddie Doney (FB), 6-2 6-0; lost to Hailee Wang (FB), 1-6 6-2 6-3; def. Liana Santos (FB), 6-1 6-0; lost to Gibson (FF), 6-2 6-3.
Shea Ostberg — lost to Hailee Wang (FB), 6-3 6-1; def. Doney (FB), 3-6 6-4 6-2; lost to Gibson, 6-3 6-4.
Doubles
Madison Rosenbaum/Maya Wilson, first place — def. Hadley Cook/Rainie Halko (FB), 7-5 6-1; def. Samantha Vielleux / Ashley Wang (FB), 6-4 6-3.
Emma Staigmiller/Quin Christensen (FF) — lost to Samantha Vielleux/Ashley Wang (FB), 6-4 7-5; lost to Hadley Cook/Rainie Halko (FB), 7-5 6-4.