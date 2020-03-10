The Montana Grain Growers Association (MGGA) and the Montana Grains Foundation (MGF) will each offer scholarships to be used for the 2020-2021 school year.
MGGA will award two $1,000 scholarships to students pursuing an agricultural related degree at the college of their choice. Applicants or their parent, grandparent or legal guardian must be a current producer member of MGGA.
MGF will award two $2,500 scholarships to Montana State University juniors or seniors by applying through Montana State University and two $2,500 scholarships, one of which is funded by CoBank, to graduate students pursuing agricultural degrees in specific disciplines.
Applications must be received no later than April 1 and the winners will be announced by May 1.
More information and application forms are available by calling the MGGA office at 406-761-4596 or online at MGGA Scholarships and MGF Scholarships.