Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning will give way to some clearing this afternoon. High 38F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.